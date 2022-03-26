Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

LICY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.