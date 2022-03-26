Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. Analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,038 shares of company stock worth $2,428,025. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $203,615,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Liberty Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,932,000 after buying an additional 1,961,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after buying an additional 788,938 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.