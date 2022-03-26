Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.