Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.79.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.