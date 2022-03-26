Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 146,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,467,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

