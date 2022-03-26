LiquidApps Market Capitalization Reaches $2.74 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $13,664.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

