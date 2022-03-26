Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to post $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $449.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,027,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

