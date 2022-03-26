LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $8,329,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveVox by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVOX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

