Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The company has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($178,429.23). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

