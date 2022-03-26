Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The company has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($178,429.23). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.