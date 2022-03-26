Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.69 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $674,038.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.02 or 0.06991325 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.27 or 0.99833654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

