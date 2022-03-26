LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $133,858.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,745,145 coins and its circulating supply is 163,859,161 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

