Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will report $393.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $419.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,857,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 637,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,263. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

