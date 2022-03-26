Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) to post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 5,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.