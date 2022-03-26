M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBSC stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,799. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

