MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Head to Head Comparison

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91% Lattice Semiconductor 18.61% 25.31% 14.34%

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MACOM Technology Solutions and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 5 0 2.56

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.40%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $72.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 7.15 $37.97 million $2.61 23.85 Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 16.65 $95.92 million $0.67 93.02

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Lattice Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

