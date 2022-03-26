Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 130,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,799,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,347 shares of company stock worth $299,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.