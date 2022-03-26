Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 204,008 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000.

NYSE MGY opened at $25.44 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

