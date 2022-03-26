Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 61566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.
In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
