Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Head to Head Survey

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $133.61 billion 1.61 $22.07 billion $5.33 9.62 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.70 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verizon Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 1 10 4 0 2.20 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 16.51% 28.94% 6.33% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.18, indicating that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, such as internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 115 million wireless retail connections, 7 million wireline broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. This segment also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, such as voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and Internet of Things products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 27 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 477 thousand wireline broadband connections. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

