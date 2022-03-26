Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MJDLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

MJDLF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

