Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $99.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

