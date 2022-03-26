MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in MarketAxess by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MarketAxess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $351.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

