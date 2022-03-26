Master Contract Token Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $381,105.46 and $30,467.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.03 or 0.06997528 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00107793 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00039547 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

