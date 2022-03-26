Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

