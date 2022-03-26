MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE:MAV opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

