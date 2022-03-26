McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94. McKesson posted earnings per share of $5.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $386,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $79,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.48. 1,129,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,560. McKesson has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $310.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

