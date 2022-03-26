MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,406. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.