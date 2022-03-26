MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.24. 360,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,945. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.93 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

