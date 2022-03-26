MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,473 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 279,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. 1,077,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

