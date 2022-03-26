MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 104.82% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

MDVL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

