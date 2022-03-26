Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

