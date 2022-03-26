Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

MFCSF stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.