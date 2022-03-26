Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 219.4% in March

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MDIBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

