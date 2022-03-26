MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.52.

TSE:MEG opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,765.60. Insiders sold 124,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,122 in the last three months.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

