MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.52.
TSE:MEG opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.17.
About MEG Energy (Get Rating)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.