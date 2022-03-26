Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $9.50

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

MCG stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

