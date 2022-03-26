Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MBWM stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $591.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

