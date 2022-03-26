Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 2,304 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

