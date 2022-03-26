Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 2,347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.31. 10,152,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.85. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

