Meyer Handelman Co. Has $48.67 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.24. 4,146,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,273. The firm has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

