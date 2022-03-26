Meyer Handelman Co. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sealed Air by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

