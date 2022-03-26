Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846,568. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

