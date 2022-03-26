MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $$3.82 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,858. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

