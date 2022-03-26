Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.10. 22,435,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,186,658. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.