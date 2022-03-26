MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $126.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $122.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $533.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $11.50 on Monday, reaching $472.42. 412,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.