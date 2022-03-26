Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 114,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.