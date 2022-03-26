Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

Research analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of MIR opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.95.
About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
