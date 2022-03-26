Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

Research analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MIR opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

