Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVO. Stephens decreased their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AVO stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $867.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $14,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

