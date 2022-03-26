Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 488,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 499,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 230,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

