Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $40,328.00 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MITK opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

