MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
