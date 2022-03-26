Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

PLAN stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,471,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

